Researchers in Japan have taken advantage of an unintuitive quantum process that disregards the conventional notion of causality to improve the performance of so-called "quantum batteries." They believe these advances could help to bring the technology a little closer to reality.In standard quantum theory, the causal order of occurrence between events is prescribed and must be definite. This has been maintained in all conventional operation scenarios for quantum batteries, which could surpass the usefulness of conventional chemical batteries in some low-power applications. Now, for the first time, ...

