The Board of Directors of Multitude SE Decided on a New Key Management's Matching Share Plan for 2025-2028 and Granting Loans to Key Management Team Members Helsinki, 29.12.2023 - The Board of Directors of Multitude SE, a fully regulated international growth platform for financial technology (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "company"), has decided on a new matching share plan for the group's key management for 2025-2028 ("Matching Share Plan"). The purpose of the Matching Share Plan is to combine the interests of the company's shareholders and the participants in order to increase the value and performance of the company in the long-term and to offer extra incentive to participants to benefit from potential increase in share value and share price development by offering a share-based incentive plan based on accumulating and earning shares in the company. Key Management's Matching Share Plan 2025-2028 The Matching Share Plan consists of one matching period, from 01.01.2025 to 31.12.2028. ("Vesting Period"). The following members of the management team are entitled to participate to the Matching Share Plan - Mr. Bernd Egger, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kristjan Kajakas, Tribe CEO - Ferratum, Mr. Antti Kumpulainen, CEO of Ferratum Bank, Mr. Mantvydas Stareika, Tribe CEO - CapitalBox by Multitude, Mr. Kornel Kabele, Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Shaun Vella, Chief HR Officer and Ms. Lea Liigus, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer: In the plan, the participants are offered an opportunity to receive company shares in relation to the size of each participants personal investment made to the shares in the company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Matching Share Plan with the ratio of 1:1 and, further, receive additional shares in case the value of the Company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange exceeds one (1) billion euros and maintains on such a level for at least three months during the Vesting Period. The matching shares will be transferred to the management team members after the end of the Vesting Period, if the conditions for receiving the shares under the Matching Share Plan have been fulfilled. Each member of the key management will be offered a possibility to take a loan from the company for the purpose of acquiring shares through personal investment under the Matching Share Plan. In the aggregate, the loans to be granted to the key management can amount to up to EUR 1,9 million. The maximum number of shares that can be transferred to the key management after the Vesting Period, can amount to approximately 900 000 shares, calculated at the prevalent share price. The final number of matching shares depends on the number of shares acquired personally by the members of the key management as well as the fulfilment of the prerequisites for receiving shares. Granting loans to key management team members for the purpose of purchasing company shares In relation to the Matching Share Plan, the board of directors of Multitude SE has resolved to grant certain members of its key management team loans for the purpose of such members purchasing company shares from the market under the Matching Share Plan. The purpose of granting the loans is to facilitate purchases of company shares by the relevant members of the key management team and thereby increase their shareholding in the company and better align their objectives with those of the company's shareholders in developing the company and increasing its value. Loans will be granted to Mr. Bernd Egger, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kristjan Kajakas, Tribe CEO - Ferratum, Mr. Antti Kumpulainen, CEO of Ferratum Bank, Mr. Mantvydas Stareika, Tribe CEO - CapitalBox by Multitude, Mr. Kornel Kabele, Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Shaun Vella, Chief HR Officer and Ms. Lea Liigus, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, all of whom belong to the company's related parties in their respective roles as members of the company's key management team. The aggregate maximum amount of the loans to be granted is EUR 1,9 million. The principal of the loan that has been drawn down must be repaid in full in one instalment in 31.12.2028. The loans carry a fixed interest of 5,5 percentage points which must be paid annually. The terms and conditions of the loans also feature customary event of default provisions as well as a bad leaver provision, i.e., the company's right to require accelerated repayment and payment of accrued interest if the borrower defaults on due payment, breaches the terms of the agreement or the employment or service relationship of the borrower with the company or its subsidiary terminates in circumstances where the borrower is deemed a bad leaver. Furthermore, the borrowers have undertaken to pledge the shares to be acquired to the company through a security over the book-entry accounts in which the shares are held or otherwise through a security over the shares, subject to the company's shareholders' general meeting authorising the board of directors to accept such a pledge. Contact: Lasse Mäkelä Chief Strategy and IR Officer Phone: +41 79 371 34 17 E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standardsegmentof the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.'www.multitude.com Contact Details: Company Address: Multitude, Ratamestarinkatu 11 A, 00520 Helsinki, Finland, Tel. +358 20 741 1611, Fax +358 20 741 1612 Website URL: https://www.multitude.com



