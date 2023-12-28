Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.12.2023 | 22:06
American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $4.3 Million For the Three Months September 30, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $91.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2023 was $776.61, a slight decrease from the book value per weighted share of $780.66 at September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $3.2 million from $4.8 million a year ago to $8.0 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.5 million moving from $2.7 million to $4.2 million and gross written premiums increased $62.7 million, moving from $110.2 million to $172.9 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs and rate increases. Quarter to Date loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 70.4% to 57.3%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, operating expenses remained constant at $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $125,971 $97,646
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value - 2,708
Cash and cash equivalents 39,040 32,212
Restricted cash 1,722 3,968
Accrued investment income 881 455
Premiums receivable 150,663 94,704
Deferred insurance premiums 197,113 132,602
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 261,844 248,234
Deferred policy acquisition costs 8,605 4,029
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 4,404 3,978
Total Assets $828,093 $658,386
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve $269,398 $253,886
Deferred commission income 6,322 2,661
Unearned premiums 206,246 137,929
Ceded premium payable 135,638 88,117
Payable to general agents 6,862 5,469
Funds withheld 122,540 99,409
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,696 16,499
Notes payable 21,021 18,021
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 586 464
Total Liabilities 791,609 622,755
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (4,567) (4,240)
Retained deficit (152,826) (159,459)
Total Shareholders' Equity 36,484 30,178
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries - 5,453
Total Equity 36,484 35,631
Total Liabilities and Equity $828,093 $658,386
See Notes to September 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenues
Net premiums earned$7,987 $4,844 $20,104 $15,025
Fee income 4,191 2,683 11,847 8,687
Net investment income 215 109 555 141
Net realized gains on investments 2,425 - 2,862 237
Other income 25 21 64 916
Total revenues 14,843 7,657 35,432 25,006
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,574 3,410 12,416 10,315
Acquisition expenses 2,628 1,418 6,379 4,770
Operating expenses 2,775 2,821 8,351 8,600
Interest expense 586 451 1,653 1,352
Total expenses 10,563 8,100 28,799 25,037
Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ 4,280 $ (443) $ 6,633 $ (31)
Income tax (expense) - - - -
Net profit / (loss) before dividends 4,280 (443) 6,633 (31)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - - - -
Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders$ 4,280 $ (443) $ 6,633 $ (31)
Net profit / (loss) per common share:
Basic $91.11 $(9.42) $141.19 $(0.65)
Diluted 91.11 (9.42) 141.19 (0.65)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
See Notes to September 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

