Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
29.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,378 Euro
+0,015
+4,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2023 | 10:26
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group AB Changes Certified Adviser to RedEye AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group, the Nasdaq First North listed asset manager (ticker Hilb B), today announces that the company has signed contract with Redeye AB regarding the services as Certified Adviser. Redeye AB assumes the role as Certified Adviser as of Jan 01, 2024.

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, which can be reached by phone number +46 8 684 211 10 and at the e-mail address adviser@eminova.se.

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB (publ) changes Certified Adviser to RedEye AB

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.