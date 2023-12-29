Hilbert Group AB Changes Certified Adviser to RedEye AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group, the Nasdaq First North listed asset manager (ticker Hilb B), today announces that the company has signed contract with Redeye AB regarding the services as Certified Adviser. Redeye AB assumes the role as Certified Adviser as of Jan 01, 2024.

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, which can be reached by phone number +46 8 684 211 10 and at the e-mail address adviser@eminova.se.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group

+46 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB (publ) changes Certified Adviser to RedEye AB

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com