In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that eastern Australia's behind-the-meter normalized generation has fallen by 10% to 15% year on year.Despite the developing El Nino, eastern Australia's behind-the-meter normalized generation is down 10% to 15% compared to last year. This development is a result due to a wet and cloudy end to spring, which countered the typical drier, sunny conditions associated with El Nino. Using the Solcast API to model behind-the-meter generation at thousands of points, recent data analysis shows how November 2023 rooftop solar performed ...

