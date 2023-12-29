Switerzland-based Lumartix has developed a steady-state solar simulator system for research labs. It claims a light emitter lifetime of more than 20,000 hours.Lumartix, a Swiss company specializing in plasma light engine technology, has developed a solar simulator to perform characterization, aging and stabilization tests, with additional light-soaking and solar-simulation functions. The Solixon A-22 simulator is designed for a wide range of PV technologies, including thin-film and perovskite solar cells. The research-sized, steady-state system has a sample illuminated area that measures 22 cm ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...