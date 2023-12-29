Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023
29.12.2023 | 11:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Increase in Share Capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International
hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on December 14, 2023, the total nominal value of the
company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on
January 2, 2024. 



ISIN                    IS0000026961           
Company name                Iceland Seafood International hf.
Total share capital before the increase   2.864.479.971          
Increase in share capital          200.000.000           
Total share capital following the increase 3.064.479.971          
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.              
Symbol                   ICESEA              
Orderbook ID                122596
