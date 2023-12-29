Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PSM1 | ISIN: CA98981L1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZD
Frankfurt
29.12.23
08:13 Uhr
0,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,05912:36
PR Newswire
29.12.2023 | 12:06
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held via teleconference on December 28, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora as directors. Based on proxies received by Zoomd prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Zoomd Technologies Ltd. Logo

Nominee

% of Votes
For

Amit Bohensky

99.985 %

Ofer Eitan

99.993 %

Amnon Argaman

100.000 %

Darryl Cardey

99.993 %

Avigur Zmora

100.000 %

In addition, the Company reports that an ordinary resolution approving the re-appointment of Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co as the auditors of Zoomd and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 99.996% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:
Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
ir@zoomd.com
Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor Relations:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
ZOMD@lythampartners.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomd-technologies-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-re-electing-all-members-of-the-board-of-directors-302023737.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.