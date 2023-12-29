Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Announces Appointments of CFO and Controller

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT),(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces the appointment of Blaine Bailey as CFO and Priscilla Ikani as Controller. Mr. Bailey is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CGA working with public and private companies listed on the TSX, TSXV and NYSE over the past 20 years. He brings complementary skills to the team in areas of finance, administration, and financial reporting.

Mr. Bailey received his Bachelor of Commerce degree (Honours) from the University of Manitoba in 1977, and qualified for the CPA, CGA designation in British Columbia in 1983. He has served in the capacity of accountant for Molson Brewery B.C. Ltd. and controller for Nabob Coffee Co. with head offices in Zurich, Switzerland.

Priscilla Ikani has over a decade of experience in financial administration and management for both private, and in more recent years, public companies in the mining sector. Mrs. Ikani holds a BCom from the Sauder School of Business at UBC with a specialization in Finance. She has been working along with Blaine Bailey for several years.

The company thanks outgoing CFO, Phillip Yee for his many years of service and contributions to Aztec Minerals and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: simon@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

