EQS-News: Traum-Ferienwohnungen / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schleswig-Holstein claims the top spot as the most visited state in 2023.



29.12.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release Schleswig-Holstein claims the top spot as the most visited state in 2023: Traum-Ferienwohnungen Travelopedia 2023 Bremen, Germany, 29 December 2023: As the year draws to a close, Traum-Ferienwohnungen, one of the leading online vacation rental platforms in Europe, has released first edition of its year-end annual travel trends index- Travelopedia 2023. Drawing insights from Traum-Ferienwohnungen's booking and inquiry data, the report unveils key trends that have shaped travel experiences for guests, spanning from January 1st to December 15th, 2023. In 2023, the states situated along the Baltic Sea and North Sea garnered the highest influx of travellers. Among these, Schleswig-Holstein stood out as the preferred destination for German tourists, owing to its pristine beaches and timeless charm. Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania followed closely as popular choices for exploration. Bavaria, renowned for its vibrant music and theatre scene as well as its rich cultural heritage, secured the fourth position among the most visited states in 2023. Trailing behind, Rhineland-Palatinate also captured the attention of travellers, adding to the diverse tapestry of sought-after destinations within Germany. Netherlands emerged as the most popular international destination, with Italy, Austria, Croatia, and Spain following suit. Among the regions that experienced the most significant growth, the Bay of Lübeck emerged as the frontrunner with 28% increase in inquiries compared to 2022. Following closely behind were Allgäu and the Mecklenburg Lake District, registering a growth of 26% and 22%, respectively. Rebounding from the slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, German travellers exhibited increased confidence in their travel plans in 2023, organizing their trips well in advance. First quarter of the year saw the maximum number of inquiries, with January taking the lead. The first week of January recorded the highest volume of inquiries compared to any other week throughout the year. This trend suggests that a significant number of travellers strategically mapped out their journeys for the entirety of the year within the first week of January. This approach reflects a newfound assurance and eagerness among German travellers to explore and make the most of their travel experiences. Commenting on the travel trends, Gautam Swaroop, CEO - OYO Vacation Homes (parent entity of Traum-Ferienwohnungen) said: "2023 marked a significant year for the travel sector, symbolizing a potential resurgence of full normalcy following the disruptions caused by COVID. It brings us joy to witness an increasing confidence among Germans regarding their travel plans. The coming year holds a lot of promise for the industry. It should be interesting to watch how the travel trends shape in 2024. As we consistently adapt to the evolving needs of our guests, our dedication to providing outstanding holiday experiences remains unwavering. Our aim is to guarantee that each traveler discovers their perfect retreat with us." About Traum- Ferienwohnungen: Established in 2001, Traum-Ferienwohnungen is an online vacation rental platform with 100,000 vacation homes in its portfolio. Traum-Ferienwohnungen's subscription-based model allows for more transparency, enabling homeowners to connect directly with guests and come to an arrangement beneficial for both. In addition to conventional apartments or houses, the portfolio also offers unique holiday accommodation such as tree houses, houseboats, windmills, and castles, for the guests to choose from. Since May 2019, Traum-Ferienwohnungen is part of OYO Vacation Homes, one of the leading vacation rental companies in Europe. In addition to Traum-Ferienwohnungen, TUI-Ferienhaus, the Dutch full-service holiday home provider, Belvilla and the Danish company DanCenter also belong to OVH. For more information, visit www.traum-ferienwohnungen.de



29.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

