Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2023) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation®" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to highlight some achievements in 2023 and future plans heading into 2024 and how we intend to grow the business and gain market share.

New Customers

Danavation® is proud to announce strategic partnerships with brands such as Grady White Boats, MPL Group, Greco Fresh Markets and more. As we approach the new year, the increase of information about Digital Smart Labels among customers is increasing along with demand. With the consistent rise in goods, businesses need to stay competitive by creating efficiencies at the store level by minimizing costs spent and achieving more output that benefits a customer or the bottom line. Digital Smart Labelshelp stores meet those challenges head-on by providing businesses with the capabilities to react quickly to price changes, streamline operations and ultimately boost their revenue.

Growing customers:

Building on the successful deployments with industry giants such as ACE and True Value, Danavation® continues to deploy their Digital Smart Label solution across these banners and along others in the home renovation and hardware industry. Across the industry verticals including grocery, hardware, retail and warehousing, our deployments have opened opportunities to scale as we continue to provide value and solutions that bring operational efficiencies. The

The shift to digital is not just a trend but a strategic move that brings about operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and a heightened customer experience. This industry recognition is a testament to the value that Danavation brings to the table and highlights our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Verticals



Danavation® is rapidly expanding its footprint, not only in the hardware industry but also in warehousing, manufacturing, and more. The transition to digital labelling solutions in each sector is unlocking immense value, revolutionizing traditional processes, and bringing forth unparalleled benefits.

Sector-Specific Benefits:

Hardware Industry: Streamlining operations and inventory management through digital labelling solutions, automating promotions and in-store specials, and enhancing overall efficiency for hardware retailers.

Warehousing: Implementing digital labelling solutions to optimize logistics, automate repetitive tasks, and ensure seamless inventory tracking and management.

Manufacturing: Improving production line processes by eliminating paper with digital signage, and optimizing supply chain operations through inventory management.

This diversification underscores Danavation's commitment to tailoring solutions that address the unique needs of each sector. The company's digital offerings are not just a one-size-fits-all solution but a versatile suite of tools designed to maximize efficiency and drive growth across various industries.

Expanding the sales team

Danavation® proudly announces the expansion of its sales team in western regions, with a particular emphasis on the liquor, home renovation and hardware industries in Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon. Our dedicated team in the west will bring specialized expertise to the liquor industry, collaborating closely with businesses to enhance their retail experiences, optimize inventory management, and drive overall efficiency. Simultaneously, a significant emphasis will be placed on the hardware sector, where our team will actively engage with businesses to provide tailored solutions that automate pricing processes, streamline operations, and elevate customer satisfaction.

This expansion not only underscores Danavation's commitment to supporting local businesses but also positions the company to offer a distinct advantage in terms of local sales and support. By having a dedicated team on the ground in these regions, Danavation® can provide personalized assistance, fostering strong relationships and driving growth in these key industries and beyond.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation® has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation® and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

For further information, please contact:

John Ricci

President & Chief Executive Officer

905-605-6702

hello@danavation.com

investors@danavation.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since

forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192654

SOURCE: Danavation Technologies Corp.