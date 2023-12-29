EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Announcement on Completion of Cancellation of Certain Share Options Granted under the Reserved Grant of the 2021 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme
Qingdao/ Shanghai/ Frankfurt/ Hongkong, 29 December 2023 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Completion of Cancellation of Certain Share Options Granted under the Reserved Grant of the 2021 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme.
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020231229702188933059.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20Completion%20of%20Cancellation%20of%20Certain%20Share%20Options%20Granted%20under%20the%20Reserved%20Grant%20of%20the%202021%20A-Share%20Option%20Incentive%20Scheme
