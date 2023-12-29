The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of assets under management in Poland is anticipated to grow by over 40% between 2022 and 2025, marking the end of multi-year stagnation. High growth is expected in pension assets, particularly within the "new" third pillar (PPK).

This report provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. The analysis covers main pillars of the market including: mutual funds, insurance and pension assets. The report includes also mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2023-2025.

Similarly to the analyst's other reports, the data has been presented in a form of horizontal presentation. The report contains 41 slides on 56 pages.

Over the last five years, the asset management sector in Poland has experienced stagnation, characterized by temporary fluctuations but lacking substantial growth in managed assets. However, 2023 brought some relief, with total assets under management in key segments* reaching over PLN 700 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to PLN 636 billion at the end of 2022.

Investment funds remained the key asset group, surpassing PLN 304 billion, followed by second-pillar pension funds with PLN 179 billion and insurance companies' reserves at PLN 162 billion. The smallest segment, third-pillar pension funds, saw a surge to PLN 60 billion in assets under management, exhibiting the fastest growth among all categories.

