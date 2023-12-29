The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of assets under management in Poland is anticipated to grow by over 40% between 2022 and 2025, marking the end of multi-year stagnation. High growth is expected in pension assets, particularly within the "new" third pillar (PPK).
This report provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. The analysis covers main pillars of the market including: mutual funds, insurance and pension assets. The report includes also mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2023-2025.
Similarly to the analyst's other reports, the data has been presented in a form of horizontal presentation. The report contains 41 slides on 56 pages.
Over the last five years, the asset management sector in Poland has experienced stagnation, characterized by temporary fluctuations but lacking substantial growth in managed assets. However, 2023 brought some relief, with total assets under management in key segments* reaching over PLN 700 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to PLN 636 billion at the end of 2022.
Investment funds remained the key asset group, surpassing PLN 304 billion, followed by second-pillar pension funds with PLN 179 billion and insurance companies' reserves at PLN 162 billion. The smallest segment, third-pillar pension funds, saw a surge to PLN 60 billion in assets under management, exhibiting the fastest growth among all categories.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Asset Management Market
- Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2Q/3Q 2023
- Assets under management evolution, 2019-1H23
- Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 2Q/3Q 2023
3. Investment Funds
- CEE 8 Investment fund industry size vs. growth matrix, 2019-1H23
- CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 1H23
- Evolution of assets, number of funds managers, 2018-3Q23
- Fund assets by type of fund (open-end, closed), 2018-3Q23
- Fund assets by underlying asset mix, 2020-3Q23
- Fund assets by origin of assets (public/non-public assets), 2018-3Q23
- Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q23
- Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2020-3Q23
- Top fund managers by client count, 3Q23
- Distribution online distribution platforms, 2023
- Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 3Q23
- Investment fund assets flows, 1Q20-3Q23
- Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo-scope, open vs. closed, 3Q23
- Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 4Q19-2Q23
- Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within savings of households, 2018-2Q23
- Value of deposits, cash investment funds held by households outstanding value, 2018-1H23
- Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Nov. 23
- Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2022
- Profitability tree for fund managers, 2019-2022
- Regulations: Fund management fee limitations
- Top players' profiles Ipopema TFI
- Top players' profiles PKO TFI
- Top players' profiles PZU TFI
- Top players' profiles Goldman Sachs TFI
- Top players' profiles Pekao TFI
- M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland
4. Pension Funds
- Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)
- Pillar II: Assets, members, average account value, 2019-3Q23
- Pillar II: Top pension asset managers (OFE), 3Q23
- Pillar III New pension vehicles: PPK overview (3rd pillar)
- Pillar III PPK: assets, members evolution, 2020-1H23
- Pillar III Summary, all products: assets, accounts, 2020-1H23
- Pillar II: Managers (OFE) profitability tree, 2019-2022
5. Insurance Assets
- Technical reserves by type evolution, 2019-2Q23
- Technical reserves by segment and by company, 2022
- Profitability of life insurers, 2018-2022
- Profitability of non-life insurers, 2018-2022
6. Forecasts
- Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2023-2025
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz TFI
- Goldman Sachs TFI
- Ipopema
- Pekao TFI
- PKO TFI
- Santander TFI
- TFI PZU
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3f3jw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231229235086/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900