XPeng Inc.: XPENG Expands Nationwide Coverage of XNGP for China Market

XPENG customers have received XNGP with urban driving capabilities across the country via Over-the-Air (OTA) update

XPENG took the lead in terms of urban roads coverage and customer experience of mass-produced high-level ADAS

To extend XNGP's coverage to a total of 200 cities across China by early 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced it has successfully rolled out its XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for customers in 27 more cities, including Tianjin, Chengdu, Xi'an, Wuhan and Changsha. To date, XNGP is available for all the XPENG Max trim customers in a total of 52 cities. By early 2024, XNGP will be available in a total of 200 cities across China. XPENG has become the first Chinese automaker to deliver nationwide urban ADAS coverage at such a scale, underscoring a key milestone in the Company's technology roadmap to drive mass adoption of autonomous driving.

XPENG's most recent OTA update also featured significant enhancements in a broad range of ADAS functions, bringing XPENG owners a safer, smoother and more comfortable smart driving experience. XNGP is optimized to adapt to different cities' driving scenarios.

"The inflection point of ADAS technology will come with the achievement of nationwide coverage with low cost, a high level of safety and great customer experience," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "I strongly believe that the demand for ADAS will surge in the next five years, and XPENG will be the preferred Smart EV brand for consumers."

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems, including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

