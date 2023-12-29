Greenpro Capital Corp.: Green-X Approves Listing of Tai Shan Digital STO, Revolutionizes Asset Management Through Digitization and Tokenization of Refined Chinese Ceramics

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced the company's Digital Asset Exchange, Green-X has approved the listing of Tai Shan Digital, a pioneering company in the field of asset management. This groundbreaking development marks a significant milestone in the digitization and tokenization of refined Chinese ceramics, sourced from antiquarian collectors, as well as prestigious auction houses. The STO token will be listed under the symbol "TS1" in Green-X.

Tai Shan Digital's collection showcases a diverse range of exquisite Chinese ceramics, spanning from pottery wares to monochrome and polychrome wares from the Warring States period to the Qing dynasty. Each piece within the collection holds expert certification and has undergone meticulous Ramon Spectroscopy examination, ensuring accurate dating and establishing its authenticity.

By leveraging blockchain technology and issuing security tokens, Tai Shan Digital enables investors to participate in the ownership and trading of these valuable Chinese ceramics. The digitization and tokenization of assets revolutionize traditional asset management practices, offering increased liquidity, fractional ownership opportunities, and enhanced transparency within the market.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. CK Lee said, "We are proud to list Tai Shan TS1 token before the year 2023 concludes, a year where we have achieved numerous milestones in launching our Shariah Compliant Digital Asset Exchange, listing the first RAMZ token under Labuan's IDAC initiative and now an alternative asset management innovation that hopefully will usher in a new era of digitization and tokenization. We look forward for more breakthrough next year in the sustainable and regenerative field."

About Tai Shan Digital

Tai Shan Digital is a pioneering company at the forefront of asset management, specializing in the digitization and tokenization of refined Chinese ceramics. By leveraging blockchain technology, Tai Shan Digital aims to revolutionize traditional asset management practices, offering increased liquidity, fractional ownership opportunities, and enhanced transparency within the market. The company is committed to upholding compliance standards and regulatory guidelines, fostering a new era of innovative, inclusive, and sustainable asset management. For further information please visit https://en.taishanlpfhk.com/

About Green-X Corp.

Green-X Corp. (Green-X) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ). Green-X is a licensed Exchange operator under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia.

Green-X operates the world's first Shariah-compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange. Our exchange will facilitate the monetization of assets currently not available for Public Investment. Creating the first exchange of its kind, Green-X expects to capitalize on a previously nearly untapped market in the ASEAN region, helping the underserved businesses in securitize, capitalize and digitalize their illiquid assets.

Our exchange will be onboarding and facilitating the trading of Tokens, Stable Coins, and other Digitized Assets. Priority and focus will be given to assets that are in line with ESG and carbon free principles.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,831,677 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

