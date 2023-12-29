SHEPAZ COMMS: Porto Jewish Community to Release the Trailer to a Film About the Massacre of the Jews of Lisbon in 1506

"1506" has slogan based on the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: "October 7 did not happen in a vacuum."

PORTO, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / The Jewish community of Porto has released to the general public the trailer for a full-length historical film about the massacre of the Jews of Lisbon that took place in the Portuguese capital in 1506.

Mekor Haim Kadoorie synagogue in Porto, Portugal

The premiere of the film "1506," which will be available for free viewing, will take place on April 19, 2024 - exactly 518 years since that traumatic event occurred. The film will be available in a variety of languages and platforms for online viewing.

More than 3,000 Jews were brutally murdered in the massacre between April 19 and 21,1506. A simple spark was enough for popular sentiment to cause a catastrophe. The fires into which the bodies were thrown reached the height of houses - even babies were thrown into the fire in the heart of the city, where for three days a brutal mass slaughter of the city's Jewish residents took place.

"To know the massacre of 1506 in Lisbon is to know the events of October 7, 2023 in Israel and the historic massacres perpetrated against the Jewish people throughout Europe. The only change is the weapons used. 'October 7 did not exist in a vacuum,' Antonio Guterres said, and he is right," said Gabriel Senderowicz, president of the Porto Jewish community and a member of the European Jewish Association.

The Portuguese company LightBox was chosen to produce the film, and the script recreating the historical events, written in 2021, was based on in-depth research carried out at the Alberto Benveniste Research Center for Sephardic Studies at the University of Lisbon.

The Porto Jewish community has been active over the past decade to promote Jewish culture, history and education. Among its notable achievements during this period is the feature film "1618," which recounts the story of the Inquisition in the city and won the largest number of international awards for a Portuguese film.

The Jewish community of Porto was only officially reestablished in 1923 by Captain Barros Basto, known as the "Portuguese Dreyfus" after he was persecuted for his efforts to reestablish a Jewish community in Porto, some four centuries after it had been destroyed by the Portuguese Inquisition.

Among the important projects led by the community over the past decade are the Jewish Museum in Porto and the Holocaust Museum, which in the past two years have hosted more than 100,000 schoolchildren, constituting 10% of all schoolchildren in Portugal.

