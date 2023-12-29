Longi has reduced its wafer prices by 29%, while Sungrow Hydrogen has supplied electrolyzers for an integrated hydrogen mining complex in Hubei province. Longi has slashed wafer prices by 29%, introducing a new product series, with M10 P-type wafers now priced at CNY 2.2 ($0.273) each, down significantly from CNY 3.1 on Sept. 25. Other prices include CNY 2.35 for M10 wafers and CNY 2.55 for M11 wafers. Sungrow Hydrogen has supplied the city of Daye, Hubei province, with equipment for its CNY 5.2 billion integrated hydrogen mining complex. The project includes China's inaugural underground cavern ...

