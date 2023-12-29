Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Tebede AB changes name to Wall to Wall Group AB (182/23)

As from January 02, 2024, Tebede AB will change company name to Wall to Wall Group AB. Old company name: Tebede AB ---------------------------------------- New company name: Wall to Wall Group AB ---------------------------------------- Old Ticker: TEBEDE A ---------------------------------------- New Ticker: WTW A ---------------------------------------- ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change. Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016075246 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 228461 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com