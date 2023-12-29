Globeleq's acquisition of the 41 MW plant significantly expands its renewable energy footprint in Mozambique. It also comes just weeks after the company began commercial operations at a 19 MW solar and 7 MWh storage project in Cuamba.London-based Globeleq has acquired a 75% stake in the 41 MW Central Solar de Mocuba PV plant in Mozambique. The company, which specializes in developing, operating and acquiring interests in power facilities on the African continent, purchased a 52.5% stake in Mocuba from Norway's Scatec and a 22.5% share from fellow Norwegian group KLP Norfund. Electricidade de ...

