Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQA2 | ISIN: VGG9T22C1003 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.12.23
15:32 Uhr
0,730 US-Dollar
+0,015
+2,10 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WANG & LEE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WANG & LEE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2023 | 15:06
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. Announces 2023 Unaudited Interim Financial Results

HONG KONG, China, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (Nasdaq: WLGS) ("WLGS" or the "Company"), is a British Virgin Islands holding company with operations conducted by its subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The group is a construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems ("E&M"), which include low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning ("MVAC") systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders, today announced its unaudited operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

2023 Interim Results Overview

Revenue

Our sales were $1.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which increased by $0.19 million, or 15.2% from $1.25 million for the same period of 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we through WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LIMITED earned construction income of $1.44 million, compared to income of $1.25 million in 2022.

Below is the summary presenting the Company's revenues disaggregated by products and services and timing of revenue recognition:

For the six months ended
June 30,
Revenue by recognition over time 2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenue by recognition over time $1,437 $1,250
$1,437 $1,250
For the six months ended
June 30,
Revenue by major product line 2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Low voltage electrical system $707 $818
MVAC systems 328 -
Out-fitting 381 279
Water supply and sewage disposal system installation 14 95
Fire safety system 7 58
$1,437 $1,250


Cost of revenues

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, cost of revenues increased by $0.31 million, or 35.6%, to $1.18 million from $0.87 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was in line with the revenue growth.

Gross profit

Our gross profit was $0.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to gross profit of $0.38 million for the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $1.89 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $1.27 million or 204.8% higher than $0.62 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was mainly due to increase of listing fee and salary payment.

General and administrative expenses include rental expenses, staff salary and benefits, legal and professional fees, office expenses, travel expenses, entertainment, depreciation and listing fee.

Finance cost

Finance cost amounted to $24,597 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $10,662 or 76.5% higher than $13,935 for the same period of 2022.

Other Income

Other income amounted to $41,877 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $27,939 or 200% higher than $13,938 for the same period of 2022.

Net loss

As a result of the various factors described above, net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.62 million, as compared to $0.24 million for the same period of 2022.

About WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. is a British Virgin Islands holding company with operations conducted by its subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The group is a construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which include low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders, today announced its unaudited operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. For more information about WLGS, please visit our investor relations website: https://www.wangnleegroup.com/

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the effectiveness of the Company's multiple-brand, multiple channel strategy and the transitioning of its product development and sales focus and to a "light-asset" model. Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements can change as a result of many possible events or factors not all of which are known to the Company, which may include, without limitation, our ability to have effective internal control over financial reporting; our success in designing and distributing products under brands licensed from others; management of sales trend and client mix; possibility of securing loans and other financing without efficient fixed assets as collaterals; changes in government policy in China; China's overall economic conditions and local market economic conditions; our ability to expand through strategic acquisitions and establishment of new locations; compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; geopolitical events, and other events and/or risks outlined in WLGS 's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and WLGS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For media queries, please contact:

The Company:
Email: mgt@wangnlee.com.hk

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC
Connie Kang, Partner
Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com
Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)

WANG & LEE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023, AND DECEMBER 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)

As of
June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $7,416 $610
Accounts receivables, net 307 1,068
Contract Assets, net 1,370 1,037
Retention receivables - current, net 39 2
Other receivables 84 -
Other receivables - related parties 1 1
Advance and prepayments 127 160
Total current assets 9,344 2,878
Retention receivables - non-current, net 183 220
Plant and equipment, net 73 2
Total assets $9,600 $3,100
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term bank loans $579 $455
Account payables 599 937
Other payables 75 48
Contract liabilities 866 867
Other payables - related parties 2,180 1,853
Total current liabilities 4,299 4,160
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Bank loans, non-current 642 653
Total liabilities 4,941 4,813
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - -
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary share, no par value; 15,096,331 and 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively 8,000,002 2
Additional paid-in-capital 503 503
Accumulated deficit (3,846) (2,221)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 5
Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 4,659 (1,713)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $9,600 $3,100


WANG & LEE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)

2023 2022
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Contract revenues $1,437 $1,250
Contract costs 1,184 872
Gross profit 253 378
Selling expenses - -
General and administrative expenses (1,894) (620)
Total operating expenses (1,894) (620)
Operating loss (1,641) (242)
Other income (expenses)
Other income 42 14
Interest expense (25) (14)
Total other income 17 -
Loss before taxes (1,624) (242)
Provision for income taxes - -
NET LOSS $(1,624) $(242)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Foreign currency translation adjustment (3) 4
Total comprehensive loss $(1,627) $(238)
Loss per share - Basic and diluted $(0.11) $(0.02)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 15,096,331 12,000,000

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.