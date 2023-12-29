

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.12.2023 / 17:28 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Red Ant Capital Sàrl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO

b) Amendment

To the previous transactions, the following has to be added:

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.9000 EUR 825.00 EUR 13.9900 EUR 1300.00 EUR 13.0800 EUR 397.00 EUR 13.5500 EUR 25.00 EUR 13.1500 EUR 33.00 EUR 13.1500 EUR 17.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.7937 EUR 2597.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





