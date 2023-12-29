Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
29.12.2023 | 17:34
Fix Price Group PLC announces changes in its share capital

DJ Fix Price Group PLC announces changes in its share capital 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC announces changes in its share capital 
29-Dec-2023 / 19:01 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix price group plc announces changes in its share capital 
 
29 December 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" 
or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that one of 
Fix Price's shareholders, Artyom Khachatryan, disposed of his equity stake and resigned as a member of the Group's 
Board of Directors, due to family circumstances. 
The total amount of the disposed equity stake was 299 million shares, or 35.2% of the Company's share capital. Fix 
Price's CEO, Dmitry Kirsanov, acquired 1% of the share capital, or 8.5 million shares. Fix Price's other major 
shareholder, Sergey Lomakin, purchased the remaining 34.2%, or 290.5 million shares. 
The Company's current free float percentage is 27.5%. 
 
About FIX PRICE 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them 
stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price 
sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was 
operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  294759 
EQS News ID:  1806021 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806021&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2023 11:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

