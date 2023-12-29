DJ Fix Price Group PLC announces changes in its share capital

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC announces changes in its share capital 29-Dec-2023 / 19:01 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix price group plc announces changes in its share capital 29 December 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that one of Fix Price's shareholders, Artyom Khachatryan, disposed of his equity stake and resigned as a member of the Group's Board of Directors, due to family circumstances. The total amount of the disposed equity stake was 299 million shares, or 35.2% of the Company's share capital. Fix Price's CEO, Dmitry Kirsanov, acquired 1% of the share capital, or 8.5 million shares. Fix Price's other major shareholder, Sergey Lomakin, purchased the remaining 34.2%, or 290.5 million shares. The Company's current free float percentage is 27.5%. About FIX PRICE Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru

