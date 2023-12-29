Enento Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 DECEMBER 2023 AT 6.30 P.M. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has on 29 December 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Invesco Ltd. fell below the threshold of 5 percent on 28 December 2023.

The indirect holdings of Invesco Ltd. in Enento amounted to 330,487 shares, corresponding to 1.39 percent of Enento's total shares.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 23,794,856 shares.

Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.36% 0.03% 1.39% 23,794,856 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.85% 0.12% 9.97%



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000123195 0 324,487 0 1.36% SUBTOTAL A 324,487 1.36% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Shares on loan - - - 6,000 0.03% SUBTOTAL B 6,000 0.03%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Invesco Ltd.



Invesco Holding Company Limited



Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.



Oppenheimer Acquisiton Corporation



OppenheimerFunds, Inc.



Invesco Group Services, Inc.



Invesco Advisers, Inc. 1.36% 0.03% 1.39%

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:

Arto Paukku

Investor Relations Officer

tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.