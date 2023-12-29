Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
28.12.23
16:16 Uhr
18,980 Euro
-0,060
-0,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,56019,62016:07
0,0000,00014:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2023 | 17:34
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 DECEMBER 2023 AT 6.30 P.M. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has on 29 December 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Invesco Ltd. fell below the threshold of 5 percent on 28 December 2023.

The indirect holdings of Invesco Ltd. in Enento amounted to 330,487 shares, corresponding to 1.39 percent of Enento's total shares.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 23,794,856 shares.

Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.36%0.03%1.39%23,794,856
Position of previous notification (if applicable)9.85%0.12%9.97%


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40001231950324,48701.36%
SUBTOTAL A324,487 1.36%
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Shares on loan---6,0000.03%
SUBTOTAL B6,0000.03%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Holding Company Limited

Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.

Oppenheimer Acquisiton Corporation

OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

Invesco Group Services, Inc.

Invesco Advisers, Inc.		1.36%0.03%1.39%

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.