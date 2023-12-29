Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPSTONE THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE THERAPEUTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2023 | 17:50
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp: Capstone Holding Corp. Announces Change in Board of Directors

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCQB:CAPS) ("the Company")

Effective December 28, 2023, the Company accepted the resignations of Frederic R. Feldman, PhD, and Elwood D. Howse, Jr. from its board of directors. The Company thanks Mssrs. Feldman and Howse for their many years of dedicated and valuable service.

John M. Holliman, III, will assume the lead independent director role and will serve as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee effective as of this date.

Please see the Company's Annual Report filed with the OTCQB Markets for further information.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

The Company's primary business activities presently include the operations of TotalStone, LLC, a construction materials company.

Capstone's corporate headquarters is located in Alsip, Illinois. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.capstonethx.com.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to Capstone regarding our business that are not historical facts are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted results. These risks include the factors discussed in our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or OTCQB Markets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations
(708)371-0660
investorinquiries@capstonethx.com

SOURCE: Capstone Therapeutics Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.