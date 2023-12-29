Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Frankfurt
29.12.23
08:02 Uhr
41,150 Euro
-0,550
-1,32 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,55041,80016:07
Actusnews Wire
29.12.2023 | 17:53
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: Capital reduction by cancellation of shares

During the meeting held on 28 December and using the authorisation granted by the general meeting of 16 May 2023 (nineteenth resolution), the board of directors decided to reduce the share capital by cancelling 239,850 treasury shares representing approximately 1.8% of the share capital (before the capital reduction).

This operation, that took effect as of 28 December, largely follows on from the share buybacks held between 7 August 2023 and 22 December 2023 as part of the shareholder return policy under the conditions of the buyback program authorised by the general meeting of 16 May 2023 at the end of its sixth resolution.

The share capital now comes to €6,532,223 divided up into 13,064,446 shares, each one of which has an unchanged face value of €0.50.

The information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares will be updated accordingly and available on the company's website in the "Declarations of voting rights" section: https://aubay.com/en/investors/9-regulated-information/

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,738 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €513.5 million in 2022.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmlwYpacZWidlXJql8dlamKWl5xkyGiUbZeZmGJuY5mVnZpmmW2XZsbLZnFkmWxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83478-communique-financier-reduction-de-capital-par-annulation-dactions-28-dec-23_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.