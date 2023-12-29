AUBAY: Capital reduction by cancellation of shares

During the meeting held on 28 December and using the authorisation granted by the general meeting of 16 May 2023 (nineteenth resolution), the board of directors decided to reduce the share capital by cancelling 239,850 treasury shares representing approximately 1.8% of the share capital (before the capital reduction).

This operation, that took effect as of 28 December, largely follows on from the share buybacks held between 7 August 2023 and 22 December 2023 as part of the shareholder return policy under the conditions of the buyback program authorised by the general meeting of 16 May 2023 at the end of its sixth resolution.

The share capital now comes to €6,532,223 divided up into 13,064,446 shares, each one of which has an unchanged face value of €0.50.

The information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares will be updated accordingly and available on the company's website in the "Declarations of voting rights" section: https://aubay.com/en/investors/9-regulated-information/

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,738 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €513.5 million in 2022.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Euronext Tech Leaders

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

