With the calendar year almost complete, pv magazine USA shares four Stateside trends it saw in residential solar this year.The rooftop solar industry is no stranger to ups and downs, often referred to as the "solar coaster." Despite these oscillations, the long-term story is that of growth. In 2023, that growth continued, though more modestly than some years past. Wood Mackenzie reported a 24% growth in installations through the first three quarters of 2023. Supply chain constraints of 2022 eased, and California had a big surge in installations from customers looking to secure legacy NEM 2.0 rates. ...

