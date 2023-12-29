Spooz, Inc.: SPZI: Three New Fully Executed Commodity Contracts; Year to Date Total $90.2 Million

$36.7 million value - JP Energy Global, wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz Inc., executed three transactions for chicken paws

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC Pink:SPZI), is pleased to announce the execution of three commodity contracts totaling $36,774,000 for Grade A Chicken Paws. The previous announcement was for $53,460,000 for one fully executed contract. This brings the cumulative contracts total to $90,234,000 for Grade A Chicken Paws.

As previously announced, a Documentary Letter of Credit (DLC) and performance bond were granted to JP 3E Holdings, Inc., thus enabling unique contracts through KEB Hana Bank Singapore. KEB Hana Bank Singapore has the unique capacity to facilitate such transactions worldwide having the ability, with its dedicated trade team, to facilitate transactions with China, such that the performance bond coupled with the documentary letter of credit suffices to facilitate the payment to JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD. In this case, the product, Grade A Chicken Paws, can be acquired by JP Energy Global, from China, and then sold in Brazil, as set forth above.

JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD is registered with the Overseas Exporters of Imported Foods with the General Administration of China Customs. Our registration number is 70223000258 and is permitted for all food categories. This is what authorizes the company to ship goods into China. https://www.gacc.app/

"We are excited to announce within the next five days, sales of chicken paws, now well exceeding quantities previously reported. We are still on track to announce our substantial sugar contract in Jan 2024. We will also be reporting details of our substantial EB-5 real estate project and the introduction of our large LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) project" stated John K. Park, Chairman of Spooz, Inc., being renamed "JP 3E Holdings, Inc."

For real estate and LNG development, we are facilitating an alternative funding source and mechanism under the EB-5 program. Stay tuned for major EB-5 announcements and significant LNG announcements.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

