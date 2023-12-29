Edison International: 10 New Year's Resolutions for a Greener 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Edison International

Southern California Edison encourages customers to help reduce carbon emissions for a cleaner new year.

Energized by Edison

Staying committed to New Year's resolutions may be difficult, but what if your actions can help create a better tomorrow? Consider these resolutions to make a lasting impact for a greener and cleaner new year for you and your community.

To contribute to a clean energy future, you can take small steps or giant leaps to help reduce your carbon footprint. Simple ways you can make a change include:

When shopping online, select the option to have your items shipped simultaneously to reduce the number of deliveries.

Shifting as much electricity use as possible to before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. ("On-Peak" hours for Time-of-Use customers).

Use power strips to turn off electronic devices.

Use energy-efficient kitchen appliances, for example, a microwave or toaster oven, instead of the stovetop to reduce energy consumption.

Consider switching to an induction cooktop or an electric vehicle to make a more significant impact. To meet California's ambitious carbon-neutrality goals, 90% of vehicles and 95% of buildings will need to be electric by 2045. Edison International's Countdown to 2045 analysis highlights the bold steps necessary to reduce emissions and slow climate change.

Induction cooktops are safer, healthier and more energy-efficient than gas ranges, which waste up to two-thirds of the energy used. Several studies have shown that gas stoves emit hazardous pollutants into your kitchen.

If you're already shopping for a vehicle, you can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change by choosing an EV. Southern California Edison customers can receive a rebate of up to $1,000 for purchasing a pre-owned EV or up to $4,000 for income-qualified customers.

No matter how small or large a commitment, you can take pride in your New Year's resolutions that will leave an impression for generations.

To learn more about programs and rebates for going green at home, visit sce.com/rebates.

For more information on what you can do and SCE's commitment to clean energy, visit edison.com/cleanenergy.

