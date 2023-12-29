Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Investitionsrevolution, die Sie nicht verpassen dürfen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887629 | ISIN: US2810201077 | Ticker-Symbol: EIX
Tradegate
27.12.23
19:09 Uhr
64,74 Euro
+0,04
+0,06 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,0265,4416:03
0,0000,00014:08
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2023 | 22:02
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison International: 10 New Year's Resolutions for a Greener 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Edison International
Southern California Edison encourages customers to help reduce carbon emissions for a cleaner new year.

Energized by Edison

Staying committed to New Year's resolutions may be difficult, but what if your actions can help create a better tomorrow? Consider these resolutions to make a lasting impact for a greener and cleaner new year for you and your community.

To contribute to a clean energy future, you can take small steps or giant leaps to help reduce your carbon footprint. Simple ways you can make a change include:

  • When shopping online, select the option to have your items shipped simultaneously to reduce the number of deliveries.
  • Shifting as much electricity use as possible to before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. ("On-Peak" hours for Time-of-Use customers).
  • Use power strips to turn off electronic devices.
  • Use energy-efficient kitchen appliances, for example, a microwave or toaster oven, instead of the stovetop to reduce energy consumption.

Consider switching to an induction cooktop or an electric vehicle to make a more significant impact. To meet California's ambitious carbon-neutrality goals, 90% of vehicles and 95% of buildings will need to be electric by 2045. Edison International's Countdown to 2045 analysis highlights the bold steps necessary to reduce emissions and slow climate change.

  • Induction cooktops are safer, healthier and more energy-efficient than gas ranges, which waste up to two-thirds of the energy used. Several studies have shown that gas stoves emit hazardous pollutants into your kitchen.
  • If you're already shopping for a vehicle, you can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change by choosing an EV. Southern California Edison customers can receive a rebate of up to $1,000 for purchasing a pre-owned EV or up to $4,000 for income-qualified customers.

No matter how small or large a commitment, you can take pride in your New Year's resolutions that will leave an impression for generations.

To learn more about programs and rebates for going green at home, visit sce.com/rebates.
For more information on what you can do and SCE's commitment to clean energy, visit edison.com/cleanenergy.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.