Edison International: 10 New Year's Resolutions for a Greener 2024

Southern California Edison encourages customers to help reduce carbon emissions for a cleaner new year.
Energized by Edison
Staying committed to New Year's resolutions may be difficult, but what if your actions can help create a better tomorrow? Consider these resolutions to make a lasting impact for a greener and cleaner new year for you and your community.
To contribute to a clean energy future, you can take small steps or giant leaps to help reduce your carbon footprint. Simple ways you can make a change include:
- When shopping online, select the option to have your items shipped simultaneously to reduce the number of deliveries.
- Shifting as much electricity use as possible to before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. ("On-Peak" hours for Time-of-Use customers).
- Use power strips to turn off electronic devices.
- Use energy-efficient kitchen appliances, for example, a microwave or toaster oven, instead of the stovetop to reduce energy consumption.
Consider switching to an induction cooktop or an electric vehicle to make a more significant impact. To meet California's ambitious carbon-neutrality goals, 90% of vehicles and 95% of buildings will need to be electric by 2045. Edison International's Countdown to 2045 analysis highlights the bold steps necessary to reduce emissions and slow climate change.
- Induction cooktops are safer, healthier and more energy-efficient than gas ranges, which waste up to two-thirds of the energy used. Several studies have shown that gas stoves emit hazardous pollutants into your kitchen.
- If you're already shopping for a vehicle, you can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change by choosing an EV. Southern California Edison customers can receive a rebate of up to $1,000 for purchasing a pre-owned EV or up to $4,000 for income-qualified customers.
No matter how small or large a commitment, you can take pride in your New Year's resolutions that will leave an impression for generations.
To learn more about programs and rebates for going green at home, visit sce.com/rebates.
For more information on what you can do and SCE's commitment to clean energy, visit edison.com/cleanenergy.
