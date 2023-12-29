NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Alex Zwyer, has issued the following letter to shareholders:

NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

To our Shareholders and Friends,

In 2023, there were significant challenges both within the healthcare sector and around the globe, from the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, adjusting to a post-pandemic world, to growing geopolitical tensions and widespread political division. Closer to home, biotech financing was more challenging than ever as all types of financing decreased dramatically versus previous years. All of these have had serious consequences on our company, our colleagues, and most importantly, you, our shareholders.

As you have continued to support the advancement of our pipeline in rare sleep disorders and other rare and debilitating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, I wanted to take a moment to report on the progress that we have made as well as the challenges we have sustained.

At the start of 2023, we outlined our objectives for the year, which included:

Continuing to build an organization dedicated to rare and complex CNS disorders

Solidifying the opportunity for lead product Mazindol ER's success through a rigorous

Phase 3 program

Realizing Mazindol ER's full potential across a variety of rare sleep disorders

Progressing pipeline of innovative products to meet the unmet needs of patients and

transforming the lives of patients with rare diseases

Despite many challenges, we have delivered on many of these as well as other accomplishments, including partaking in numerous investor conference presentations, medical congresses, additions of crucial leadership positions, key opinion leader events, and more. As we near the end of 2023 and close out this challenging year, I wanted to take the opportunity to share the progress that we have made, which we could not have achieved without your help.

Clinical Successes

Earlier this year, we reported on positive full results from the Phase 2 clinical trial (NLS-1021) and open-label extension (NLS-1022) evaluating our lead product candidate, Mazindol ER, in the treatment of narcolepsy. The trial met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance, demonstrating the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the treatment. These exciting results were presented at SLEEP 2023 in Indianapolis, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS).

Despite not initially receiving fast-track designation, the request can be reinitiated at any time during the drug development process and therefore may be resubmitted following the completion of the next phase of development. Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need, getting important new drugs to the patient earlier.

In July 2023, NLS announced that the Phase 3 clinical trial (which we call the AMAZE Program) protocol to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Mazindol ER in patients with narcolepsy type 1 received approval from the independent Institutional Review Board (IRB). The AMAZE Program encompasses two almost-identical double-blind Phase 3 studies (N=50 each) investigating Mazindol ER versus placebo in adult patients with narcolepsy. Along with IRB approval and the green light from the FDA, NLS has retained a contract research organization (CRO) and has enrolled a number of sites for the phase 3 studies. Once suitable capital has been secured, we expect the phase 3 program to commence as the sites are ready to begin enrolling patients.

Ongoing Business Development

Earlier this month, it was announced that NLS had entered into an exclusive worldwide option agreement with Aexon Labs, Inc., a privately held U.S. company ("Aexon Labs"), under which NLS may acquire global development and commercialization rights to Aexon Labs' Dual Orexin Receptor Agonists platform, new molecular entities, highly selective dual oral orexin-1 and orexin-2 receptor agonists (OX1R and OX2R) with potential applications in the treatment of narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, as well as neuro-degenerative disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. This option agreement represents a potentially leading next-generation, first-in-class, oral, dual orexin receptor agonist platform that is expected to address high unmet medical needs and has shown promising results in pre-clinical in vitro assays. Aexon Labs has plans to initiate proof-of-concept preclinical development in 2024.

The possibility to acquire this novel and unique platform, consisting of over 300 compounds, bridges the present to the future treatment of sleep disorders as well as other neuro-degenerative disorders. Orexin receptor pathways play vital regulatory roles in many physiological processes and studies have shown that orexin receptor pathways are involved in pathological processes of neurological diseases such as obesity, narcolepsy, depression, ischemic stroke, drug addiction and Alzheimer's disease. These new compounds, in addition to our current pipeline, including Mazindol ER for the treatment of narcolepsy, NLS-4 focused on idiopathic hypersomnia, long-COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome, and NLS-11, addressing Kleine-Levin Syndrome and neurodegenerative diseases, will further complement and strengthen our sleep franchise. NLS will be uniquely positioned to hold the key to unlock the challenges associated with rare sleep disorders now and in the future.

In addition, NLS has initiated a comprehensive exploration of new opportunities that align with its core values and strengths, with the goal of diversifying NLS revenue streams, mitigating risks and creating lasting value for our stakeholders. As part of this process, the Company is considering a wide range of options with a focus on maximizing shareholder value, including strategic partnerships, out licensing assets of the Company, and other future strategic actions. Several strategic partnerships discussions are currently under way and in advanced stages of negotiations. As always, we continue to approach the sleep medicine market from a holistic perspective. The Global Sleep Medicine Market is estimated to increase to more than $100 Billion by 2030, with narcolepsy accounting for over $6 billion by 2030.

Leadership

In August of this year, we announced the appointment of Elena Thyen-Pighin to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Head of Finance / Human Resources. Ms. Thyen-Pighin has extensive experience in leadership and management functions as both head of finance and human resources across several industries, including organizations similar to NLS. Based in Switzerland, Ms. Thyen-Pighin speaks 5 languages and has a strong and successful track record, most notably in accounting for both private and publicly listed enterprises.

Additionally, NLS announced in November the appointment of Dr. Florence Allouche Aknin and Dr. Claudio Bassetti to join the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024.

Professor Claudio L. A. Bassetti, MD, is the chairman of the Neurology Department, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital and Dean, Medical Faculty, University of Bern, focused on sleep disorders. He has served as president of the European Neurological Society, European Sleep Research Society, and European Academy of Neurology, among other prominent appointments. He has authored over 560 publications and speaks six languages. A global leader in sleep medicine, he has pioneered studies in sleep disorders and stroke, as well as made fundamental contributions to the etiology, pathophysiology and management of narcolepsy.

Professor Florence Allouche Aknin, PharmD, MBA, is a professor at University Paris City, specializing in pharmaceutical innovation, partnership and fundraising. In 2022, Dr. Allouch Aknin launched Sorbonne Venture, a €100M fund dedicated to health technology. She is also Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for PepKon, a French biotechnology company. Among her many awards, Dr. Allouche Aknin was elected "Woman of the Year 2017" by the French financial magazine La Tribune, Women's trajectory Award 2018 by HEC Paris, and Mercure Entrepreneurs Award 2019 by HEC Paris.

Professor Bassetti's vast leadership in narcolepsy and sleep medicine and the fundraising and networking expertise of Professor Allouche Aknin will prove invaluable as we continue to evolve as a business and continue our mission to develop better therapies to safeguard and empower the brain throughout all stages of life.

Generating pre-approval, non-dilutive revenues

In November 2022, NLS launched a paid for Named Patient Program (NPP) for patients suffering from idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). Although the initial agreement was with Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, we have terminated this agreement and plan to enter into a partnership with Durbin Global, a full-service, Expanded Access partner to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The program will provide access to Mazindol ER for people living with narcolepsy who currently have no approved treatment options in the EU, UK and Rest-of-World (excluding the U.S. and Canada).

Our Why

As we close the books on 2023, I want to remind you of what NLS stands for and the critical elements that drive us forward each day. Our vision is to awaken a brighter future for patients by overcoming rare and complex CNS diseases and our mission is to develop better therapies to safeguard and empower the brain throughout all stages of life. Looking forward, we will continue to be motivated by our shared purpose of "connecting brains" as we work together to create a culture that inspires and motivates our team members to do what they do best. Our passionate team members make every effort to remain flexible and steadfast, always putting patients first.

In closing, I want to offer my sincerest gratitude to each of our incredibly talented people around the world for their hard work and commitment to delivering value every day. And to our shareholders, investors and partners, your ongoing trust and support help us make NLS the best it can be, every day. Thank you for the trust you place in and shared commitment to NLS Pharmaceutics.

I wish all our stakeholders a happy and healthy year-end as we look forward to a prosperous and productive 2024!

With gratitude,

Alex Zwyer

Chief Executive Officer

