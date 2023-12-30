CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Amendments to Convertible Debentures and Underlying Warrants

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced that following receipt of the requisite approval of debentureholders and the Canadian Securities Exchange, it has amended the terms of its outstanding US$5,252,873 principal amount unsecured convertible debentures (the "December Debentures") issued December 12, 2018 by, among other things, (i) decreasing the conversion price of the remaining December Debentures (following the mandatory conversion) to $0.07 per unit; (ii) changing the maturity date of the December Debentures so that the December Debentures mature on January 31, 2028; (iii) providing for interest accruing between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023 to be added to the principal balance of the December Debentures; (iv) granting debentureholders a put right exercisable to December 29, 2023, granting each debentureholder the right to require the Company to redeem all or any part of such debentureholder's outstanding December Debenture in cash at a redemption price equal to US$600 per US$1000 principal amount of December Debentures elected to be redeemed; any accrued but unpaid interest through to and including the date of the debentureholder's election shall not be paid and shall be cancelled; (v) granting debentureholders a put right in the event the Company's cash available for debt service for any fiscal quarter exceeds US$750,000, subject to pro ration, to require the Company to redeem all or any part of such debetureholder's outstanding December Debentures in cash at a redemption price equal to the aggregate principal amount of the December Debentures being so redeemed, (vi) including a provision providing that the Company shall redeem on the last day of each calendar month beginning March 31, 2025 an aggregate amount of outstanding December Debentures equal to US$108,799.73 less the amount of interest paid on such date; and (vii) subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, granting a security interest in certain of the Company's assets (such as licenses, inventory (including work in process), equipment (excluding equipment subject to purchase money financing) and contract rights (excluding investments in entities other than wholly owned subsidiaries)) to the holders of the December Debentures and to other holders of the Company's debt, now or in the future, as the Company may elect.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top cannabis retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine.

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, including cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada.

