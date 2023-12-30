Mountain Top Properties, Inc: Mountain Top Properties Files Regulation A

Mountain Top Properties files Regulation A to raise ten million dollars for Hamptons real estate venture.

LIVERPOOL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Mountain Top Properties Inc (OTC PINK:MTPP) is pleased to announce it has filed Regulation A offering to add up to $10 million for the company's real estate development plans. The company's initial projects are planned in the storied Hamptons, beachfront community of Long Island, along with technology driven property management roles in the larger Northeastern US. This initial strategy includes exciting new real estate projects professionally managed by one of the most accomplished custom home builders in the Hamptons, On Site Builder Construction Co. Inc ("On Site"). The management of On Site has been in the construction space and has built over 60 custom homes valued well over $500 million dollars in this exclusive market.

Pictured above is a home that was designed by architect, Blaze Makoid from BMA Architects and built by Joseph Kelley of On Site. More photos of this project at https://www.bmaarchitects.com/featured_projects/ferry-road/.

MTPP has partnered with On Site to facilitate the transition from offering a managed service to offering a turn-key finished home ready to market. The focus for this venture is waterfront or water view projects that offer significant cash on cash returns. The partnership between MTPP and On Site allows investors or limited partners to come together and get into a market that is rarely available to retail investors.

It is expected that revenues from the property management activities will begin early in the first quarter of 2024 followed closely by the start of the Hamptons NY projects slated for Spring. Over the coming weeks MTPP will be expanding its traditional and social media presence to showcase some of the houses On Site has built and will also use these platforms to showcase the ongoing development.

To review the Reg A documents please click here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=17132417&guid=RoJ-kKyjFy5HJth . For more information about MTPP please visit www.mountain-top-properties.com

Forward Looking Statements:

