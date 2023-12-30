Shanghai Weixing Optical issued a significant payment to HOYA Vision Care to obtain a limited duration license to Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology after which Shanghai Weixing Optical products utilizing D.I.M.S. Technology will be withdrawn from the market.

D.I.M.S. Technology is jointly developed by Hoya and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and is HOYA Vision Care's proprietary approach to manage myopia in children.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2023) - HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, today announces that it has settled its lawsuit1 with Shanghai Weixing Optical, a developer, manufacturer and distributor of optical lenses in China following extensive negotiations. Under the settlement, Shanghai Weixing Optical issued a significant payment to obtain a license covering sales of Shanghai Weixing Optical products utilizing proprietary D.I.M.S. Technology. The license will end after an agreed phase-out period after which Shanghai Weixing Optical products utilizing proprietary D.I.M.S. Technology will be withdrawn from the market. Sale or export of any Shanghai Weixing Optical products that utilise proprietary D.I.M.S. Technology after the phase-out period (regardless of their name or branding) is prohibited under the agreement.

Myopia is a condition in which visual images come to a focus in front of the retina of the eye, resulting in the blurry appearance of distant objects. Myopia is also commonly known as 'near-sightedness'.2 Myopia has risen dramatically among children in China, reaching 76% - 90% among older school children, and can lead to lasting vision problems.3

MiYOSMART spectacle lenses, developed in collaboration with PolyU, are a safe, easy to use, effective and non-invasive method to manage myopia in children. Based on a proprietary approach leveraging D.I.M.S Technology (developed based on peripheral hyperopic defocus theory), MiYOSMART spectacle lenses are based on a well-established and widely recognised theory supported by the leading researchers.4,5

The efficacy of MiYOSMART spectacle lenses, proven by a wide spectrum of evidence, has resulted in over 5 million MiYOSMART spectacle lenses having been purchased by parents across the world between its launch in 2018 and August 2023.6

HOYA Vision Care is committed to developing innovative solutions to address the growing problem of myopia progression in children and remains steadfast in its approach to collaborating with leading scientific institutes around the world to contribute to better treatment options that are proven as effective by robust clinical trials. Hoya Vision Care is dedicated to the protection of both consumers and the integrity of its products.

Product Disclaimer: MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in the management of myopia in all countries, including the U.S., and are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

About HOYA Vision Care

As a global leader in optical technology, HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of life. A steadfast partner to Eye Care Professionals around the world, it stands at the forefront of optical excellence. Its global presence, consisting of 43 laboratories and a growing team of 20,000 employees, enables HOYA Vision Care to deliver innovative lenses and other vision care solutions to millions of people in 110 countries.

About PolyU

PolyU is an innovative, socially responsible university with global recognition for leading research and practical solutions. Ranked consistently among the top 100 universities worldwide, including 65th in the QS World University Rankings 2023, PolyU strives to address societal challenges.

The School of Optometry at PolyU is committed to fostering professional optometrists and advancing cutting-edge research and knowledge transfer. As the sole provider of undergraduate and doctoral programmes in Optometry in Hong Kong, the School's impactful research, including breakthroughs in controlling myopia progression and age-related ocular diseases prevention and treatment, are internationally recognized.

References

Shanghai Intellectual Property Court Case No. (2023) Hu 73 Zhi Min Chu No. 103. Definition of Myopia. Merriam Webster Dictionary. Last Accessed: 01/12/2023 Link: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/myopia Wang. J. Prevalence of myopia and vision impairment in school students in Eastern China. BMC Ophthalmology 20, 2 (2020). Lam CSY, et al. Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) spectacle lenses slow myopia progression: a 2-year randomised clinical trial. Br J Ophthalmol. 2020;104(3):363-8. Lam CSY, et al. Long-term myopia control effect and safety in children wearing DIMS spectacle lenses for 6 years. Sci Rep. 2023;13(1):5475. Based on number of MiYOSMART spectacle lenses sold per HOYA sales data on file as of August 2023.

Follow HOYA Vision Care on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hoya-vision-care

Contact Info:

Name: Susan Brown

Email: susan@wearenomads.com

Organization: HOYA Vision Care PR

Website: http://www.merriam-webster.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192717

SOURCE: Plentisoft