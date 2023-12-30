Neutra Corp.: Neutra Reflects on 2023 and Looks Forward to 2024

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR), an emerging health and wellness research and development company, reflects on the 2023 year and plans for moving forward in 2024. In the previous press release, Neutra announced a medium-term management plan to meet the rapidly increasing demand for the company's modern approach to specialty health and wellness solutions.

Currently, the acquisition has been put on hold due to some internal housekeeping that Neutra must resolve before moving forward. After the internal issues have been resolved, Neutra and Mercury plan to reopen the acquisition through a renewed Letter of Intent. In the interim, Mercury has contracted Neutra's services via the "Clinical Foundations" service model.

"We understand that this postpones the potential acquisition, but looking forward this will create greater synergies between the two companies," said Sydney Jim, Neutra's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neutra has also made some structural changes in its Hemp Based Cannabis vertical. Since the current climate of the cannabis industry has evolved, Neutra has decided to merge VIVIS and Deity Wellness into one brand. Earlier this month, VIVIS soft-launched its new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform on https://www.viviscorp.com . In 2024, VIVIS will be launching a suite of new products including new cannabinoid products in both Health Wellness and Recreational Wellness.

"This is exciting for us to work with a developer that has a proven track record in the e-commerce space," said Sydney Jim. "I think consumers will like our new products as well, because we listen to the consumer."

VIVIS plans to announce the full launch of the new e-commerce platform between the first and second quarter of 2024.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. is a health and wellness lifestyle company specializing in the development and marketing of natural wellness solutions, including cannabis-infused products and patient-managed services consulting. For investing information and performance data, please visit https://www.neutrainc.com .

