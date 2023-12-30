Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2023) - Further to its news release dated November 6, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has closed on the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("FT Offering") of units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant a "FT Warrant"). In total, the Company issued 11,653,745 FT Units at a price of $0.055 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $640,956. Each FT Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 4 years following issuance at a price of $0.10 per common share, subject to acceleration.

In addition, further to its news release dated October 4, 2023, the Company is pleased to announce that it closed on the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("NFT Offering") of units ("NFT Units"). In total, the Company issued 650,000 NFT Units at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $32,500.00. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one warrant ("NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 4 years following issuance at a price of $0.075 per common share, subject to acceleration.

If the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of FT Warrants and NFT Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

No broker commissions were paid with respect to any closings that took place under the Offering. However, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $18,806.48 in cash finder's fees to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the FT Offering facilitated by such finders. In addition, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $2,600.00 in cash finder's fees to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the NFT Offering facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the FT Offering for the continued exploration drilling on the Quesnel Nickel Project. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the NFT Offering for the exploration of the Company's mining properties, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities issued under the FT Offering and the NFT Offering are subject to a four-month and a day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The Property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer

perry.little@greenrivergold.ca

780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

