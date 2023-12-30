Port Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2023) - Universal Moulding Ltd. is leading the transition to the new API 5CT thread protector standards, set to become effective on December 19, 2024. This new edition of 5CT, published on December 19, 2023, was driven by the needs of major oil producers, and developed collaboratively with OCTG manufacturers, protector manufacturers, and key supply chain stakeholders.

Adapting to New Standards: Class A and B Protectors

The revised API 5CT standards now mandate the use of either Class A or Class B thread protectors. The only exception for non-compliant protector use is if they are directly supplied by the customer. This marks a departure from previous versions, where protectors not meeting Annex I requirements were allowed if specified in the customer purchase agreement.

Understanding the Two-Class System

Class A protectors are designed for the heaviest protection, similar to the previous Annex I standard, and are best described as 'extreme-heavy-duty'. On the other hand, Class B protectors would be comparable to what is traditionally known as 'heavy-duty', offering strong and reliable protection. Both classes are subject to the comprehensive testing protocols of the 11th edition's Annex F, ensuring compliance with the latest standards.

Excellence and Availability

Universal Moulding. is set to have a line of compliant Class B thread protectors available ahead of December 19, 2024, effective date of the new API 5CT standards. With adherence to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards, and backed by an in-house testing lab and multiple patents, Universal Moulding Ltd. is well-equipped to meet the new industry requirements.

Manufactured in British Columbia, Canada and stocked in Houston, Texas, Universal Moulding Ltd.'s products are easily accessible, ensuring efficient delivery throughout North America.

About Universal Moulding Ltd.

Established in 1973, Universal Moulding Ltd. is a leading thread protector manufacturer with locations in Houston, Texas and Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. The company pioneered the development of plastic thread protectors in Canada in the 1970s and is now focused on providing the oil and gas industry with high performance protectors that offer superior value.

