Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. ATX TR finished 2023 with plus 15,44%. We saw 140 days with a positive and 114 with a negative performance, best weekday was Tuesday with 0,19%, the weakest Wednesday with -0,15%. Top in ATXPrime 2023: Immofinanz 79% (last year: -48,45 percent) followed by EVN 68,05% (last year: -36,47 percent) and Flughafen Wien 57,96% (last year: 21,62 percent). News in the Last Week came from Kapsch, Bawag, Austriacard, ...

