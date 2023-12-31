Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 31.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Faktor 10 mit dieser Aktie im kommenden Jahr?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5W8 | ISIN: NL0012650360 | Ticker-Symbol: RHF
Frankfurt
29.12.23
11:42 Uhr
39,300 Euro
-1,800
-4,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RHI MAGNESITA NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHI MAGNESITA NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,50040,70029.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG29,900-1,32 %
PIERER MOBILITY AG49,500+0,20 %
RHI MAGNESITA NV39,300-4,38 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG44,300+0,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.