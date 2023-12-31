BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,08% to 7.555,38 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 14,53%. Up to now there were 138 days with a positive and 113 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 18,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,19%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,17%. These are the best-performers this week: RBI 14% in front of Strabag 6,55% and Zumtobel 4,68%. And the following stocks performed worst: Warimpex -8,62% in front of RHI Magnesita -6,02% and UBM -5,65%. Further highlights this week: Zumtobel for 5 days in a row up (4,68% gain from 6,2 to 6,49), also DO&CO 4 days up (3,41% gain from 129 to 133,4), EVN 4 days up (1,61% gain from 27,95 to 28,4), Immofinanz 4 days up (3,74% gain from 20,05 to ...

