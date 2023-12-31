Austriacard Holdings: Austriacard Holdings, one of Europe's leading B2B providers of secure digital technology services, smart cards, personalization and payment solutions, as well as highly secure data management and digitization solutions, following a project award tender, has signed a framework agreement for the digitization of e-EFKA insurance history. This is an emblematic project that marks the digital transformation of e-EFKA and the first major digitization project, in which Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies will play a key role for faster and successful execution of the project. Regarding the implementation, the project as a whole includes the scanning of more than 42 million pages (42,708,333 pages) of e-EFKA paper file, the processing of the scanned ...

