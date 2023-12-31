Mayr-Melnhof: Mayr-Melnhof subsidiary MM Kwidzyn has completed the consultation process with trade unions and works councils and has taken the decision on the closure of the packaging kraft paper machine (PM3). As a result of this decision, the production of packaging kraft paper IPACK ESSENTIAL, IPACK BROWN, IPACK ULTRA will be discontinued. The last production run on PM3 will take place early January 2024. MM Kwidzyn will continue to produce pulp and virgin-fibre based board (FBB). Regarding the paper production, paper machines PM1 and PM2 will continue to produce Uncoated Fine Paper and IPACK Strong Pro (Packaging Kraft Paper).Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 0.64% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (28/12/2023)

