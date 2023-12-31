Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ9U | ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TW
Tradegate
29.12.23
11:46 Uhr
3,675 Euro
+0,010
+0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6153,75510:44
3,6753,69510:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2023 | 09:06
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinShares International Limited: Change to the Executive Management Committee

31 December 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares' or "the Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced changes in the composition of the Executive Management Committee.

Lewis Fellas, Head of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Management Committee. Lewis is a seasoned asset manager with 23 years of industry experience (seven in digital assets) and brings with him a unique set of skills that will help to ensure the new division's success.

In addition, Meltem Demirors has stepped down from the Executive Management Committee with immediate effect as part of a transition from her current position as Head of Strategy to one of Advisor.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. The firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.