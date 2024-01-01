Regulatory News:

The acquisition of HSBC Continental Europe's retail banking activities in France was completed on 1 January 2024 and these are now run by CCF (Crédit Commercial de France). The acquisition perimeter also includes HSBC SFH, renamed CCF SFH.

Following this transaction, My Money Group becomes CCF Group.

Capitalizing on its high-caliber retail network, the Group reaffirms its dedication to delivering exemplary retail banking and wealth management services.

The Group will have total assets surpassing 30 billion euros and a robust solvency position with a CET1 ratio exceeding 15% at close.

Further reinforcing its financial strength is a substantial liquidity position of around 10 billion euros in cash.

The entire CCF network as well as the online bank will be open for business from 2 January 2024 to support our clients in their financial and wealth projects.

CCF Group

CCF

Created in 1917, CCF opens a new chapter of its history on 1 January 2024.

A French, patrimonial and human scale bank, CCF offers tailor made support to individuals and professionals. CCF provides relational, excellence, expertise as well as fluidity and simplicity.

CCF has its headquarters located in Paris at 103 rue de Grenelle and has a network of banking branches throughout France.

More information on ccf.fr

CCF Group

CCF Group is a century-old French banking group which is made up of retail banking and specialized financing activities.

Retail banking activities are operated under CCF brand.

Specialized financing activities focus on lending to individuals as well as specialized financing for businesses.

CCF Group operates in France.

