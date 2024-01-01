Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 1/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-01-01 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.