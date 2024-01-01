Anzeige
01.01.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 1/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-01-01 08:00 CET --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER      EVENT          MARKET  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos   Government securities  VLN   
     31.03.2024  Vyriausybe        auction             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.01.2024              Trading holiday     TLN RIG 
                                    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     03.01.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Sales figures      TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     03.01.2024 Apranga APG1L       Sales figures      VLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
