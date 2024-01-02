Anzeige
02.01.2024
Prosit Neujahr! Med-Tech Revolution mit 1.000%-Geschmack?!
January 1, 2024
Build, Customize, and Own: Swiftspeed's AI-Powered App Maker Redefines Mobile Development

Build Android and iOS Apps Without writing a single line of code using AI

SAN FRANCISCO / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2024 / In an era where digital innovation is king, Swiftspeed app builder is now leading the charge by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its app-building platform. This groundbreaking move not only sets Swiftspeed apart but also marks it as one of the first in the industry to fully embrace AI, enhancing the app development process for developers and agencies worldwide.

Swiftspeed App Builder Overview

A football Livescore App being created with ai assistant

The newly introduced white-label app builder platform is a testament to its commitment to empowering agencies and developers. It offers a seamless, customizable experience that allows users to create apps under their own branding. This feature is particularly beneficial for agencies looking to offer app development services to clients without investing heavily in backend technology.

One of the most compelling aspects of the app maker platform is its policy on app ownership and customization. Even on the free plan, users have access to the full source code for both Android and iOS apps. This unprecedented level of access ensures that every user can customize, modify, and truly own their app, free from any Swiftspeed branding. It's a game-changer for developers seeking complete control over their creations.

This free app maker doesn't just stop at app creation. It extends to sophisticated integrations, making the conversion of websites to apps a breeze. Whether it's a Blog, Personal Website, WordPress site, or even a WooCommerce shop, Swiftspeed's AI features ensure a smooth, efficient, and effective integration into a fully functional app, for example, converting a website to an app. This AI-driven process significantly reduces the time and technical know-how typically required, opening up app development to a broader audience with the opportunity for users to publish apps on the App Store and Google Play.

The platform's innovative streak continues with features that allow users to create not just any app but complex and engaging ones like fitness trackers, social media platforms, online courses apps, and even taxi services like Uber. For gaming enthusiasts, Swiftspeed provides tools to create engaging games, ensuring that creativity for mobile app creators is never limited.

Swiftspeed Appcreator is not just another app builder to create an app; it's a visionary platform that's setting new standards in the app development industry. With its AI integration, white-label solutions, full source code access, and a wide array of features, it's designed to empower, innovate, and lead. As the digital world continues to evolve, Swiftspeed is not just keeping up; it's paving the way forward. Whether you're an individual developer or a large agency, Swiftspeed is equipped to transform your app development journey.

Contact Information

Ad Covenant
Head of Communications
support@swiftspeed.app

SOURCE: Swiftspeed

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
