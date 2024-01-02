Anviz Global: Anviz to Launch AI-Boosted Security Products at Intersec Expo, Dubai

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anviz, a leading provider of professional security solutions, is set to the forthcoming Intersec Expo. From 16th to 18th January 2024, visit Booth SA-F33 at the Dubai World Trade Centre-to see their latest products revealed.

The Middle Eastern market has seen a rise in need for reliable security systems recently. Most of this need comes from medium-to-large sized businesses. However, the market lies a sea of cheap but poor-quality security products, resulting from low entry barriers and technical standards. These separate systems often create compatibility problems, making them difficult to use and maintain. On the other hand, high-quality security products exist but often come with high price tags, deterring many budget-minded enterprises.

"Anviz will deploy a local delivery and service center in the Middle East. The 'rat race' of the physical security industry has just begun, our comprehensive security management platform meeting the requirements of enterprise users," said Peter, Global Integration Business Unit Director.

Meet Anviz One

Anviz One is designed for midsize companies seeking a complete platform to handle workplace security, without breaking the bank. This all-in-one package includes hardware, software, and services unlike other single-category, complex security systems. It only needs an edge server to smoothly combine four self-developed Anviz product lines: access control, time attendance, surveillance, smart lock, and alarm system, addressing all office situations while ensuring unified branding design, protocol, and systematic management.

Design Philosophy and Benefits

Anviz One's Edge AI-equipped devices change traditional post-incident verification and manual decision-making into thorough monitoring and intelligent decision-making.

Anviz One includes security cameras and access control devices equipped with deep learning algorithms. For instance, upon identifying a lingering person, it starts analyzing their behavior patterns such as body language, dwell time, and facial features. If the person's behavior seems suspicious, an alarm is activated, notifying the security staff to react accordingly.

Previously, achieving a balance between security and user convenience was challenging. Anviz One addresses this using biometric recognition, local storage, and bank-level communication encryption technologies, ensuring physical security, data protection, and user experience at once. Its edge server architecture enhances compatibility with existing enterprise systems while reducing system maintenance efforts and costs.

