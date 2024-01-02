China Three Gorges Corp., a Chinese state-owned power company, connected 3.48 GW of solar to the grid at seven sites in the final week of December. The projects include China's largest floating PV plant - a 650 MW facility in Anhui province - and two PV plants with capacities of 1 GW and 900 MW.Three Gorges Energy, a unit of China Three Gorges Corp., switched on 3.48 GW of solar in the final week of December. One of the PV facilities - located near Golmud, Qinghai province - has a capacity of 900 MW. It is part of a 2.1 GW solar project that includes 200 MW of concentrated solar power (CSP), ...

