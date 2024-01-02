Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to develop 1.5 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India. Bidding closes on Jan. 31.From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of PV projects in India, all connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) . The successful bidders are required to develop projects on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from the projects will be sold to a range of different ...

