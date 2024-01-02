Delta Air Lines celebrates its third consecutive year as Cirium's Platinum Award winner for global operational excellence.

Avianca Airlines emerges as the global leader in punctuality.

Delta Air Lines also comes out on top in North America, with Iberia Express leading in Europe, Copa in Latin America, ANA in Asia Pacific, and Oman Air in the Middle East and Africa.Safair triumphs as the leading low-cost carrier.

Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport stands out as the top global airport performer in 2023.

In an industry synonymous with operational complexity, Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, today announces its much-anticipated 2023 On-Time Performance Review that celebrates operating excellence. This year's winners, hailing from every corner of the globe, have not only risen to the occasion but have set new benchmarks in operational performance and punctuality.

Delta Air Lines has been honored with the Cirium Platinum Award for the third year running, a demonstration of its commitment to operational performance and minimizing passenger disruption.

Along with Delta winning the Cirium Platinum Award, the airline also topped the rankings for being the most on-time airline in North America. The coveted position of the most on-time Global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia. The winners in the other regions are ANA for Asia Pacific, Oman Air for the Middle East and Africa, Copa in Latin America, and Iberia Express in Europe. Safair was the leading low-cost carrier and Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport was the top airport performer globally. More in-depth results are available below and will also appear at www.cirium.com.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium, remarks, "It's incredible to witness Delta Air Lines winning its third consecutive Platinum Award and topping the North American Category. Other airline and airport winners steered through the year's operational hurdles with exceptional performance. Their relentless pursuit of efficiency and punctuality is commendable as we venture into 2024, a year brimming with promise for the aviation sector."

Now in its 15th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance program continues to meticulously monitor global airline operational performance. Our extensive and unbiased data, derived from over 600 real-time information sources, is essential for industry stakeholders. Our data encompasses airlines, airports, global distribution systems, civil aviation authorities, and more, ensuring a comprehensive and neutral perspective.

Cirium is continuing to lead the way, worldwide, in monitoring aviation on-time performance in the New Year, as the industry adjusts to post-pandemic norms. The company's data and analytics are designed to provide industry stakeholders with a neutral, third-party perspective, based on the widest and deepest pool of information collected and curated from more than 600 sources of real-time flight information.

These include the airlines themselves, airports, global distribution systems, positional data, civil aviation authorities, air navigation service providers, proprietary data partnerships and the internet. Cirium's on-time performance data is backed by a completely independent board of advisors, comprised of industry experts with an unbiased view of the aviation sector. The board's oversight ensures accuracy and proper representation of all the information the company presents.

The results for 2023 for the top 5 performers in all categories include the following:

Global airline leaders were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights Avianca Airlines (AV) 1 85.73% 213,039 Azul Airlines (AD) 2 85.51% 310,972 Qatar Airways (QR) 3 85.11% 183,090 Delta Air Lines (DL) 4 84.72% 1,635,486 Iberia (IB) 5 84.38% 170,750

The top performing global airports of 2023 were:

Airport On time ranking On time departure Total flights Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 1 84.44% 289,817 Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) 2 84.42% 168,426 Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) 3 84.08% 237,461 El Dorado International Airport (BOG) 4 84.01% 292,486 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 5 83.99% 226,705

In North America the leading airlines were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights Delta Air Lines (DL) 1 84.72% 1,635,486 Alaska Airlines (AS) 2 82.25% 404,925 American Airlines (AA) 3 80.61% 1,998,844 United Airlines (UA) 4 80.04% 1,513,432 Southwest Airlines (WN) 5 76.26% 1,459,926

In Europe the leading airlines were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights Iberia Express (I2) 1 84.58% 40,985 Iberia (IB) 2 84.38% 170,750 Austrian Airlines (OS) 3 82.99% 113,587 LOT Polish Airlines (LO) 4 82.83% 96,112 Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) 5 82.75% 82,791

In Latin America the leading airlines were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights Copa Airlines (CM) 1 89.46% 115,657 Avianca Airlines (AV) 2 85.73% 213,039 Azul Airlines (AD) 3 85.51% 310,972 LATAM Airlines (LA) 4 84.00% 508,721 Caribbean Airlines (BW) 5 81.73% 26,644

In Asia Pacific the leading airlines were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights All Nippon Airways (NH) 1 82.75% 302,279 Japan Airlines (JL) 2 82.58% 308,302 Thai AirAsia (FD) 3 82.52% 113,871 IndiGo (6E) 4 82.12% 678,446 Air New Zealand (NZ) 5 79.68% 175,876

In the Middle East and Africa the leading airlines were

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights Oman Air (WY) 1 92.53% 45,908 Safair (FA) 2 92.36% 55,444 Royal Air Jordanian (RJ) 3 87.51% 32,706 Qatar Airways (QR) 4 85.11% 183,090 Etihad Airways (EY) 5 82.90% 65,376

The leading low-cost carriers were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights Safair (FA) 1 92.36% 55,444 Azul Airlines (AD) 2 85.51% 310,972 Hong Kong Express (UO) 3 85.23% 23,761 Jetstar Japan (GK) 4 84.60% 33,932 Iberia Express (I2) 5 83.58% 40,985

