Asantys Systems has developed containerized solar-storage solutions in Sierra Leone, featuring solar containers with capacities ranging from 30 kW to 130 kW. The containers include inverters from German manufacturer SMA and batteries from Hoppecke Batterien.German system integrator Asantys Systems GmbH has supplied 20 containerized solar power systems to US-owned, Nairobi-based minigrid developer PowerGen. PowerGen will use the systems for a series of projects in Sierra Leone under the Rural Renewable Energy Project (RREP) initiative. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) ...

