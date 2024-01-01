Anzeige
01.01.2024 | 22:42
ASML Holding N.V.: Statement regarding partial revocation export license

A license for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems in 2023 has recently been partially revoked by the Dutch government, impacting a small number of customers in China.

We do not expect the current revocation of our export license or the latest U.S. export control restrictions to have a material impact on our financial outlook for 2023.

In recent discussions with the US government, ASML has obtained further clarification of the scope and impact of the US export control regulations. The latest US export rules (published October 17, 2023) impose restrictions on certain mid critical DUV immersion lithography systems for a limited number of advanced production facilities.

ASML is fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations including export control legislation in the countries in which we operate.
