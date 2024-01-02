Thresholding methods have commonly been used to characterize the soiling accumulated on glass coupons. Researchers led by the Sapienza University of Rome have identified 16 automatic thresholding methods that may be used for analyzing soiling on PV panels.An international group of scientists has conducted research to identify the most robust and reliable thresholding method in image analysis of soiling on PV panels. Thresholding is the process that converts a micrograph into a binary black and white image, corresponding to particle and background. It does so by setting a threshold for pixel brightness. ...

